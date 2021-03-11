Cloud software firm Nutanix India registered 68% growth YoY in 2020

Nutanix Inc, global leader in cloud software and a pioneer in hyper-converged infrastructure solutions, recorded hypergrowth in its India business in 2020, as cloud adoption surged in a pandemic struck year.

“Our India business grew 68 per cent YoY in 2020. We also saw 27 per cent growth in new customers and 25 growth in partners for the same period. This growth acceleration was led by BFSI, IT, ITeS, Manufacturing, Pharma and Healthcare verticals. In addition to these verticals, government will also be another growth driver for us this year,” said Faiz Shakir, Director and Country Head of Enterprise & Commercial Business, India and SAARC, Nutanix.

As per IDC, Nutanix grossed 58.9 per cent of the Hyperconverged Infrastructure market revenue in the third quarter of 2020, which is also Nutanix’s 11th quarter in a row in the top spot in India, in terms of revenue intake and market share, within the HCI software market.

Shakir attributes the continued success to the company’s focus on customer outcomes, as well as the unique features offered by its software, including freedom of choice, TCO efficiencies, and operational simplicity. These features, free Nutanix HCI customers from vendor lock-ins, enabling them to build their own IT infrastructure and choose their own cloud platforms while managing their applications via a single, easy-to-operate platform. This freedom and simplicity helps reduce IT spend and increase ROI for customers, he said.

The company has been a partner to India Inc over the past year, supporting large enterprises as they shifted thousands of employees onto remote working models, helping them extract the full value of Cloud. Nutanix has also successfully transitioned to a subscription-based model in 2019, allowing enterprises the flexibility to pay only for the tech they use. Their recent partnerships with AWS, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud have expanded the possibilities of Cloud for business.

Nutanix has started hiring to strengthen its focus in BFSI, IT, ITeS, government and start-up verticals. The company has recently moved into a 200,000 sq ft office space in Bengaluru in 2020 and is looking to expand its presence in Tier-2 regions such as Ahmedabad, Chennai, Hyderabad, Pune and in the East.