Cloud software firm Nutanix India registered 68% growth YoY in 2020

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Nutanix Inc, global leader in cloud software and a pioneer in hyper-converged infrastructure solutions, recorded hypergrowth in its India business in 2020, as cloud adoption surged in a pandemic struck year.
“Our India business grew 68 per cent YoY in 2020. We also saw 27 per cent growth in new customers and 25 growth in partners for the same period. This growth acceleration was led by BFSI, IT, ITeS, Manufacturing, Pharma and Healthcare verticals. In addition to these verticals, government will also be another growth driver for us this year,” said Faiz Shakir, Director and Country Head of Enterprise & Commercial Business, India and SAARC, Nutanix.
As per IDC, Nutanix grossed 58.9 per cent of the Hyperconverged Infrastructure market revenue in the third quarter of 2020, which is also Nutanix’s 11th quarter in a row in the top spot in India, in terms of revenue intake and market share, within the HCI software market.
Shakir attributes the continued success to the company’s focus on customer outcomes, as well as the unique features offered by its software, including freedom of choice, TCO efficiencies, and operational simplicity. These features, free Nutanix HCI customers from vendor lock-ins, enabling them to build their own IT infrastructure and choose their own cloud platforms while managing their applications via a single, easy-to-operate platform. This freedom and simplicity helps reduce IT spend and increase ROI for customers, he said.
The company has been a partner to India Inc over the past year, supporting large enterprises as they shifted thousands of employees onto remote working models, helping them extract the full value of Cloud. Nutanix has also successfully transitioned to a subscription-based model in 2019, allowing enterprises the flexibility to pay only for the tech they use. Their recent partnerships with AWS, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud have expanded the possibilities of Cloud for business.
Nutanix has started hiring to strengthen its focus in BFSI, IT, ITeS, government and start-up verticals. The company has recently moved into a 200,000 sq ft office space in Bengaluru in 2020 and is looking to expand its presence in Tier-2 regions such as Ahmedabad, Chennai, Hyderabad, Pune and in the East.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
This Women’s Day, we discuss the features of a few financial products that aim to help you save, get insured ...
Sensex, Nifty 50 make a strong bounce-back, but test resistances
Avenue Supermarts (₹3,286.1): Makes fresh all-time highIn October last year, the stock of Avenue Supermarts ...
The exchange-traded fund ticks all boxes as an efficient tool to track gold prices
The ‘Mirzapur’ actor on streaming platforms, the web drama that was the turning point in his career — and his ...
Help women move up the ladder, experts say
It may not survive tyrants if left to intellectuals
A cop, a poet, a wedding planner, an outraged wife: On International Women’s Day, a look at diverse stories ...
Comfort, convenience, value, safety — and not necessarily the colour pink — but do brands deliver?
Why and how marketers have used camels, and left us thirsting for more
Start-up SALT wants to break feminine stereotypes around money, and is asking women to reassert agency
It’s that time of year again when brands suddenly start paying obeisance to women power. From sentimental to ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...