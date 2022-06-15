Clover Infotech plans to hire 2,500 freshers in 2022-23

Clover Infotech, an IT solutions and consulting company, has said it would hire 2,500 freshers in the current financial year.

“We will go to tier-II and tier-III cities like Shirpur, Dhule, Akola, and Jalgaon, apart from the top IT hubs such as Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad,” a company executive has said.

Clover Academy, Clover Infotech’s training arm, will conduct placement drives in various campuses and conduct training programmes to equip fresh hires with relevant technology skills.

“We have designed intensive training and skilling initiatives to bridge the skill gap that prevails in the technology industry. Clover Academy is committed to providing an excellent learning avenue to freshers and making them industry- ready IT professionals,” Kunal Nagarkatti, CEO, Clover Infotech, said here in a statement.