Clubhouse now live for all users, removes waitlist system

Clubhouse, the social audio rooms app, is now out of beta and open to users across the globe.

The platform has removed its waitlist system so that anyone can join.

If a user has a club on the app, they can simply post the link and any user can join.

"If you are a creator with an audience, you can bring them all on. If you’re hosting a public event, anyone can attend. You can bring close friends, classmates, family members, coworkers, and anyone else you like — on iOS or Android," the Clubhouse team said in a blog post.

It has been 16 months since Clubhouse was first introduced. The app made its Android debut in May this year.

Over the past year, Clubhouse has garnered massive popularity with multiple tech giants such as Twitter, Facebook, Microsoft, Spotify, Reddit and LinkedIn working on similar offerings. Twitter’s audio offering Spaces is one of its biggest competitors.

The Clubhouse team has expanded from 8 people to 58. The company is planning to further grow it's team and has listed multiple job postings.

The number of daily rooms has grown from 50,000 to half a million. It has added 10 million new users since its launch on Android in mid-May. Most recently, it launched a new messaging system called Backchannel earlier this month. So far, 90 million direct messages have been sent since the launch.

"The average listener now spends over an hour a day on Clubhouse, and a huge percentage of people don’t just listen, but actually talk," the team said.

Clubhouse, with this expansion, also has a new logo and website.

The new release is out on iOS and Android. New updates will be shipped for users every one or two weeks, the creators said.