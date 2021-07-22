Clubhouse now live for all users, removes waitlist system

Ports hit as cargo growth declines
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
Clubhouse, the social audio rooms app, is now out of beta and open to users across the globe.
The platform has removed its waitlist system so that anyone can join.
If a user has a club on the app, they can simply post the link and any user can join.
"If you are a creator with an audience, you can bring them all on. If you’re hosting a public event, anyone can attend. You can bring close friends, classmates, family members, coworkers, and anyone else you like — on iOS or Android," the Clubhouse team said in a blog post.
It has been 16 months since Clubhouse was first introduced. The app made its Android debut in May this year.
Over the past year, Clubhouse has garnered massive popularity with multiple tech giants such as Twitter, Facebook, Microsoft, Spotify, Reddit and LinkedIn working on similar offerings. Twitter’s audio offering Spaces is one of its biggest competitors.
The Clubhouse team has expanded from 8 people to 58. The company is planning to further grow it's team and has listed multiple job postings.
The number of daily rooms has grown from 50,000 to half a million. It has added 10 million new users since its launch on Android in mid-May. Most recently, it launched a new messaging system called Backchannel earlier this month. So far, 90 million direct messages have been sent since the launch.
"The average listener now spends over an hour a day on Clubhouse, and a huge percentage of people don’t just listen, but actually talk," the team said.
Clubhouse, with this expansion, also has a new logo and website.
The new release is out on iOS and Android. New updates will be shipped for users every one or two weeks, the creators said.
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
Will Mansukh Mandaviya’s control over the health and chemicals and fertilizers ministries spell synergy or a ...
Companies spell out their policy wish list for green mobility to kick in
Audible’s India head Shailesh Salwani on the growing market for audio books during the pandemic
We zoom in on four multibaggers that investors can book profits on, when the going is good
The fund shows strong winning consistency over the benchmark
Returns depend on entry age and chosen option, while upfront investment is linked to rebates
Q1 earnings announcements of bluechip companies could be drivers for the benchmark
Comedy of errors are wont to occur when a tech writer’s lockdown friends — IoT devices — come out to play
As the Olympic Games kick off this week, India’s hopes are pinned on its women athletes and the shooters
Such is the unspoken bond between fans of the gentleman’s game that a helping hand is extended unconditionally
The new fight is about managing the mind and distractions
Chemical- free, cruelty-free sustainable beauty labels are exploding as consumers get inscreasingly conscious
Time & TideTime and Tide wait for none. P&G’s fabric care brand Tide’s new ad campaign is on this ...
Audible’s India head Shailesh Salwani on the growing market for audio books during the pandemic
According to InMobi’s State of Programmatic Mobile Video Advertising in India report, there are 356 million ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...