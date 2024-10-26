CMS Info Systems reported a 7 per cent year-on-year (yoy) increase in consolidated net profit at ₹90.76 crore in the second quarter against ₹84.53 crore in the year ago quarter.

According tot the company, slower consumption, elections and intense rains in the first half (H1) of FY25, which impacted realisations.

Revenues of the business services company, whose businesses include ATM and Retail Cash Management, Banking Automation, ATM‐as‐a‐service, AIoT Remote Monitoring, Software Solutions and Card Issuance, Management & Personalization, rose about 15 per cent yoy to ₹624.53 crore (₹543.73 crore in the year ago quarter).

Total expenses increased by about 18 per cent yoy to ₹515.67 crore (₹438.52 crore). Consolidated results of the company also include the numbers of wholly-owned subsidiaries -- Securitrans India, CMS Securitas, Hemabh Technology and Quality Logistics Services

With new order wins of ₹200 crore in the quarter, the H1’FY25 new order wins are now at ₹400 crore, in the Managed Services & Technology Solutions business, per a company statement.