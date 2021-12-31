CMS Info Systems sees lukewarm listing, lists at over 1% premium

Of tumult and triumphs in the world of brands
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
CMS Info Systems recorded a lukewarm listing on the bourses on Friday, the last day of Calendar 2021, listing at over 1 per cent premium over its issue price of ₹216.
The shares listed at ₹218.50 on the BSE, up ₹2.50 or 1.16 per cent over the IPO price.
On the NSE, it listed at ₹220.20, up ₹4.20 or 1.9 per cent from its issue price.
The company had fixed the IPO price at ₹216, at the upper end of the price band ₹205-216.
The company's ₹1,100-crore IPO had received a muted response from investors and was subscribed 1.95 times. While the quota reserved for retail investors was subscribed 2.15 times, the portions for qualified institutional buyers and non-institutional investors booked 1.98 times and 1.45 times, respectively.
The IPO was a complete offer for sale by promoter Sion Investment Holdings, an affiliate of Baring Private Equity Asia.
Ahead of the issue, CMS Info had raised ₹330 crore from anchor investors that included ICICI Prudential, Nomura India, SBI Mutual Fund, WF Asian Reconnaissance Fund, Aditya Birla Sun Life, Goldmans Sachs, SBI Life Insurance, Abakkus Emerging Opportunities Fund, Theleme India Master Fund and BNP Paribas Arbitrage.
CMS provides cash management services, including ATM services, cash delivery and pick-up.
Aayush Agrawal, Senior Analyst, Swastika Investmart said, "Despite consistent growth in revenues, stable financial performance, and increasing margins, we saw a decline in FY21 which can be attributed to Covid-19."
"Also as the government focuses on digital payments, a further decrease in the use and availability of cash can have an adverse effect on business activities. The risk of market volatility also needs to be considered right now on the back of rising cases from the Omicron variant," said Agrawal.
"The entire IPO proceeds of ₹1,100 crore being offered for sale is another reason for the slow response from the market," he said.
According to Agrawal, market volatility for the past few months and last few tepid listings might have added to the slow response for the issue.
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
JetSetGo in talks with VCs, PEs to raise additional $50 million
He shares gold outlook for 2022, talks about rupee impact on the metal and the relevance of silver in ...
He shares 2022 outlook for mid and small-cap stocks, where good opportunities exist, and much more
The fund manager shares outlook for large-cap stocks in 2022, preferred sectors, and talks about the relevance ...
Gold futures above key support and silver futures testing crucial resistance
Based on India's war against terror, 'Operation Trojan Horse' is an engaging thriller novel.
In Pure Evil, the Bad Men of Bollywood, Balaji Vittal traces the various shades of villainy down the ages
Nayantara Sahgal’s book Encounter with Kiran which is full of magical exchanges between two writers busts the ...
Various corporate leaders share with BusinessLine their eclectic reading over the past year and what inspired ...
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
From trolls, plagiarism, toxins of work, fleeing talent and zero-yield pitches, the industry had a lot to ...
The top three ad campaigns that stood out for the way they tackled serious social issues
In a world searching for the new, brands need to increase chances of discovery with serendipitous moments
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...