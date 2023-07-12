Cognavi India, a subsidiary of Tokyo stock exchange-listed Forum Engineering Inc, has introduced a new artificial intelligence-powered job portal in India in collaboration with SRM Global Consulting Pvt Ltd. The job portal was launched in Chennai on Wednesday.

Forum Engineering is a provider of AI-based skill-matching service provider focussed on mechanical and electrical engineers and IT job seekers under ‘Cognavi Staffing’ in Japan. Cognavi India is a tripartite investment collaboration between Form Engineering Inc and Cresco Ltd from Japan and India’s SRM Global Consulting Pvt Ltd.

Also read: SHRM assesses how Generative AI could impact hiring, work and HR

Addressing the launch event, Varun Modgill, MD & CTO, Cognavi India, said the platform is equipped with modules designed for students, recruiters, and universities and connects them with each other using AI. He added that the portal was launched in Tamil Nadu since the State is a manufacturing hub and home to more than 500 educational institutions.