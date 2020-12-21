Cognizant acquires AI/ML solutions provider Inawisdom

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
Cognizant Technology Solutions has ended 2020 with another acquisition — Inawisdom, a UK-based privately-held consultancy specialising in artificial intelligence, machine learning and data analytics to help businesses make better, faster decisions that improve business outcomes.
Cognizant did not disclose financial details of the acquisition, which was announced on Monday.
Inawisdom marks Cognizant’s ninth acquisition in 2020 to expand capabilities for clients globally in the key focus areas of data and AI, cloud, digital engineering and the Internet of Things.
Cognizant has invested more than $1.1 billion this year alone for acquisitions in these areas, says a company press release.
Inawisdom focusses on delivering cloud-native, full-stack solutions leveraging proven consulting methodologies and an analytics and machine learning platform built using Amazon Web Services (AWS). It has developed the Rapid Analytics and Machine Learning Platform (RAMP), based on AWS cloud technology, to provide a continually evolving and reusable code repository and accelerate AI-driven business outcomes.
Using RAMP, coupled with its own agile consulting approach, Inawisdom helps clients across multiple use cases, from enhancing supply chain efficiency to improving customer service and reducing operating costs, often achieving results within weeks. Inawisdom’s clients include businesses in a broad range of industry sectors throughout Europe and the Middle East, the release said.
