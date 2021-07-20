Cognizant acquires TQS Integration of Ireland

Cognizant Technology Solutions will acquire TQS Integration, a privately-owned global industrial data and intelligence company based in Lismore, Ireland, for an undisclosed sum.

TQS delivers manufacturing data intelligence, global technology consulting and digital systems integration to help manufacturers accelerate digital transformation. It services clients in the life sciences, food and beverage, and energy and renewables industries.

“TQS enhances Cognizant’s end-to-end smart factory capabilities, helping clients realise information and operational technology convergence and drive digital transformation in their manufacturing operations,” said Srinivas Shankar, Senior Vice-President and Global Markets Lead, Life Sciences, Cognizant.

TQS helps nine of the top 10 global life sciences companies enable smart manufacturing. Cognizant, which previously strengthened its life sciences manufacturing capabilities with the 2019 acquisition of Zenith Technologies, will combine TQS’s expertise with its own to help clients transition to Industry 4.0 and expedite the production of life-changing medicines. These service solutions, expertise and thought leadership benefit Cognizant’s current life sciences clients, as well as clients in the broader manufacturing landscape, says a Cognizant press release.