Cognizant Technology Solutions announced a new agreement to transform and support the technology operations of Nike, the world’s leading designer, marketer, and distributor of authentic athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories.

Building on the companies’ 14-year history of collaboration, the new agreement will consolidate several of Nike’s existing IT support functions with Cognizant serving Nike across 230+ locations in more than 40 countries.

Cognizant will support the company’s customers, partners, as well as its 70,000 employees through three key areas of technology operations: Multilingual IT customer service, deskside and dispatch depot, as well as application and infrastructure support, says a Cognizant release without giving the deal size.

As part of the new five-year agreement, Cognizant will assist both Nike’s customers as well as employees with their technical support needs. Cognizant will offer onsite and remote support across locations worldwide for resolving all hardware issues for employees, from laptops to work phones. Additionally, through Level 1 & 2 support, Cognizant will provide engineering and backend solutions for all of Nike’s enterprise-wide applications, including mobile apps, computer software, and Nike.com, the release said.