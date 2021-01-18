Cognizant, Aston Martin F1 team ink pact

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
Cognizant Technology Solutions’ multi-year partnership with Formula One team Aston Martin, signed last week, will be the US-based IT company’s most high-profile association in sports. As title partner of Aston Martin Cognizant Formula One, Cognizant will act as digital transformation partner.
“Fundamentally, we are transforming the Cognizant brand and creating opportunities to engage with clients in different forums. Formula One is an important part of that equation,” Rajesh Nambiar, Chairman and Managing Director India, Cognizant, said on choosing Formula One over other sports.
“The Aston Martin Cognizant Formula One Team was the right partner for us, given one of our strategic priorities for 2021 is increasing global brand awareness,” he told BusinessLine. A key factor in the decision to partner with Aston Martin was that ability to take the sponsorship beyond logos on the chassis and race day activation, he added.
Cognizant has recently put new investment and leadership in several key markets globally, which dovetail nicely with some of the largest F1 markets. Also, Formula One is one of the top-viewed sports for the Global 2000 C-Suite, which directly aligns with the company’s clients, he said.
Cognizant’s expertise in technology coupled with Aston Martin’s expertise in automotive engineering is an ideal combination.
Cognizant will play a key role in all facets of team operation, both on and off the track. From the factory floor and the customer experience to pit lane and the checkered flag, the partnership brings together two high-performance cultures focused on speed, winning results and the awesome power of technology, he said.
The team will use Cognizant’s artificial intelligence, Internet of Things, cloud computing and digital engineering expertise to help streamline Aston Martin Racing’s operating systems.
