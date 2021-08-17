Cognizant buys Hunter’s digital engineering assets

Cognizant has acquired digital engineering assets from Hunter Technical Resources, a US-based privately held digital engineering and project management agency, for an undisclosed sum.

This is Cognizant’s sixth announced acquisition in 2021 as it continues to expand in key strategic focus areas – digital engineering, data and artificial intelligence, cloud and the Internet of Things, said a press release from Cognizant, a US-based IT company with the majority of its employees located in India.

Hunter Technical Resources’ engineers specialise in high-demand skills, including full stack development, machine learning, DevOps, systems architecture and data science. The acquisition extends Cognizant’s talent network in key markets, strengthening the company’s digital engineering resources in the US, as well as its position as one of the world’s largest digital engineering firms.