Cognizant is expanding its collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies Inc. to accelerate enterprise digital transformation through a new 5G experience centre in Atlanta, US. The collaboration combines Cognizant's experience in 5G, IoT, cloud, and data analytics with Qualcomm Technologies' intelligent edge devices, AI, and 5G connectivity solutions.

Building upon the improvements that 4G made to the consumer mobile experience, 5G was conceived with enterprises in mind, enabling and accelerating broad digital transformation journeys across industries. Private 5G networks make possible next-generation services, such as autonomous driving, robotic automation, synthetic biology, virtual reality, and smart manufacturing in an ultra-reliable, low-latency, secure, and scalable way.

Related Stories TN has the potential to become an investment hub for emerging sectors: MCCI MCCI seeks to work closely with the TN government in making the State a strong investment destination,” says TR Kesavan, President, MCCI READ NOW

Cognizant is expanding the 5G experience centre footprint globally with the Atlanta location being the first of the planned 5G centres in North America. It builds on the success of Cognizant's 5G centre in Bangalore, India. The centre is designed to help clients imagine, test, and deploy next-generation solutions by pairing private 5G networks and Multi-Access Edge Computing (MEC) technologies to deliver unique advantages.

The combination of 5G and MEC offers enterprises the ability to create multiple virtual networks with the same physical hardware and support thousands of connected devices, generating data insights in real-time, with better network security and less congestion – all of which leads to better business outcomes and more seamless end-user experiences, says a release from Cognizant.