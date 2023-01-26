Cognizant, the US-based technology company, has announced a new, 10-year services agreement valued at approximately $1 billion with CoreLogic, a global property information, analytics and data-enabled solutions provider. Building on the decade-long strategic relationship, both have agreed to expand their existing alliance.

This new agreement features expansion of Cognizant’s services and anticipated value for CoreLogic; leveraging Cognizant’s digital transformation expertise particularly in cloud migration, automation, and industry-specific platform innovations and commitment to innovation and automation expected to benefit CoreLogic through lower technology and operations costs over the lifetime of the agreement.

The US-based CoreLogic’s combined data from public, contributory and proprietary sources include over 4.5 billion records spanning over 50 years. It provides coverage of property, mortgages and other encumbrances, consumer credit, tenancy, location, hazard risk and related performance information.

Since 2011, Cognizant has been a service delivery partner, providing capabilities in application development and support, analytical modelling, and domain-centric business process services to CoreLogic and its customers, primarily in the US mortgage and real estate markets. Together, CoreLogic and Cognizant have delivered key end-to-end business process and analytics solutions across CoreLogic’s property information ecosystem, says the release from Cognizant.

“Cognizant has been an invaluable partner for many years in helping build our platforms - giving clients the data-driven technology solutions they need to navigate business processes,” said Abe Kuruvilla, Chief Information Officer at CoreLogic. “We are pleased to extend our relationship with Cognizant as we continue to leverage our many years of technology expertise and integrated digital solutions.”

“Real estate, mortgage lifecycle, and insurance transactions depend on accurate, timely data and analytics. We are committed to helping CoreLogic provide this critical intelligence to clients while enhancing their user experience and further streamlining operating efficiency,” said Surya Gummadi, President of the Americas, at Cognizant.