Cognizant inaugurates new facility in Chennai

Cognizant Technology Solutions, a US-based software major with a large employee base in India, on Tuesday inaugurated its new facility in Chennai to accommodate nearly 5,000 employees.

This strengthens the company's focus on a hybrid work model in Tamil Nadu, where the company has over 81,000 employees based in Chennai and Coimbatore. The facility will enable employees to collaborate face-to-face as teams while maintaining reflexibility they seek, says a release.

Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin inaugurated the new facility at the Ozone Techno Park on the IT Corridor (Old Mahabalipuram Road). According to a statement attributed to MK Stalin, Cognizant has generated and continues to generate substantial employment in the State. "We will provide all the support that you require," he said at the inaugural function.

Tamil Nadu continues to be a key talent and global delivery hub for Cognizant. The company will continue to expand its associate base, skill talent in advanced digital technology, and expand myriad initiatives to serve local communities through partners and voluntary work, said Rajesh Nambiar, Chairman and Managing Director of Cognizant India.

When asked what would happen to the existing facilities that the company has across India in a hybrid work culture, Nambiar told media that they would be refurbished to enable employees to work in a coordinated manner rather than in cubicles.

He said that in a couple of days, Cognizant would announce the opening of another facility in the south, without giving the location.