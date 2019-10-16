Cognizant inks pact to acquire Contino

Cognizant Technology Solutions has entered into an agreement to acquire Contino, a privately-held technology consulting firm, which specialises in helping global 2,000 clients to accelerate their digital transformation by leveraging enterprise DevOps methodologies.

The London-based Contino has around 350 employees globally with operations in the UK, US and Australia. Recognised as a global premier partner with Amazon Web Services, and with expertise in Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud Platform, Contino’s consulting and engineering teams have completed more than 200 enterprise engagements since 2014.

Clients include over 100 of the world’s leading brands such as Adidas, Allianz, Barclays, Dow Jones, JetStar, Lloyds Bank, Morgan Stanley, National Australia Bank and Vodafone, says a Cognizant press release.