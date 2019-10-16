Info-tech

Cognizant inks pact to acquire Contino

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on October 16, 2019 Published on October 16, 2019

Cognizant Technology Solutions has entered into an agreement to acquire Contino, a privately-held technology consulting firm, which specialises in helping global 2,000 clients to accelerate their digital transformation by leveraging enterprise DevOps methodologies.

The London-based Contino has around 350 employees globally with operations in the UK, US and Australia. Recognised as a global premier partner with Amazon Web Services, and with expertise in Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud Platform, Contino’s consulting and engineering teams have completed more than 200 enterprise engagements since 2014.

Clients include over 100 of the world’s leading brands such as Adidas, Allianz, Barclays, Dow Jones, JetStar, Lloyds Bank, Morgan Stanley, National Australia Bank and Vodafone, says a Cognizant press release.

Published on October 16, 2019
Cognizant Technology Solutions
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
TCS iON launches command centre to monitor exam venues in real-time