Cognizant on Friday announced an expansion of its long-standing healthcare collaboration with Microsoft, to give healthcare payers and providers easy access to cutting-edge technology solutions, streamlined claims management and improved interoperability to optimise business operations and deliver better patient and member experiences.

Cognizant and Microsoft will work together to build an integration roadmap between Cognizant’s TriZetto healthcare products with Microsoft Cloud for Healthcare. The companies will develop and run Cognizant’s healthcare SaaS solutions on Microsoft Azure, migrate its clients to Microsoft Cloud and support future technologies.

Greater transparency

This collaborative effort provides greater transparency for consumers who can more readily access historical healthcare data, review procedure costs and compare pricing across providers to make informed healthcare decisions.

“Delivering leading technology to our clients is critical in enabling payers and providers to focus more time on supporting the quality of care,” said Surya Gummadi, EVP and President, Cognizant Americas, adding: “... We are empowering clients to adapt to shifting market trends, regulatory changes and operational demands.”

“TriZetto customers can now harness the innovative features and capabilities across Microsoft Cloud, empowering them to unlock growth, tap into new revenue streams and transition their existing services to the cloud,” said Tom McGuinness, Corporate Vice President, Global Healthcare & Life Sciences, Microsoft.