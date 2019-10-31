Cognizant Q3 net increases 4% to $ 497 mn

Cognizant Technology Solutions plans to remove approximately 10,000-12,000 mid-to-senior level associates worldwide from their current roles in coming quarters to improve cost structure to partially fund some of the planned investments and advance growth agenda, the company's CEO Brian Humphries told analysts while discussing the third quarter financial results.

Out of its 2.88 lakh global workforce, over 75 per cent of them are located in India.

The gross reduction is expected to lead to a net reduction of approximately 5,000 to 7,000 roles (about 2 pet cent of the company’s total population), as the company aims to re-skill and redeploy approximately 5,000 of the total associates impacted.

The plan also involves existing certain content work within the Digital Operations practice that is not in line with the company’s long-term strategic vision; Cognizant will be exiting this area over the course of 2020, he said.

The company has initiated a multi-year evolution of its business, aimed at unlocking the company’s full growth potential and returning it to its historical position as a bellwether of the IT industry, he said.

The company is operationalising initiatives defined by the Transformation Office formed in May 2019. With its Q3 earnings announcement, Cognizant announced the two-year “Fit for Growth” plan to simplify way work is done, lower the cost structure, and fund investments that will enable growth.

The plan sharpens the company’s strategic focus and simplifies the operating model, he said.

Cognizant meanwhile reported a 4 per cent increase in net profit to $ 497 million for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019 when compared with $477 million in the year-ago quarter, says a company release

Quarterly revenue for the US-based software company with large employee base in India rose to $4.25 billion, up 4.2 per from the year-ago quarter.

Digital revenue growth was in the mid-20 per cent range and represented over 35 per cent of total revenue.

Number of employees as of September 30 was approximately 289,900 (up from approximately 288,200 as of June 30, 2019).

Fourth quarter year on year revenue growth in the range of 2.1-3.1 per cent in constant currency. Full year 2019 year on year revenue growth in the range of 4.6-4.9 per cent in constant currency, the release said.