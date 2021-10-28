Cognizant reports 56% rise in Q3 net profit at $544 million

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Cognizant, the US-based IT company with a large presence in India, reported a 56 per cent increase in net profit to $544 million in the third quarter of 2021, as against $348 million in the same period last year. It reported a revenue growth of 12 per cent year-on-year to $4.74 billion, with all segments growing, as against $4.24 billion in the corresponding period of last year.
Digital revenue formed 44 per cent of total revenue, growing at 18 per cent in Q3.
Fiscal year 2021 guidance is for 11 per cent revenue growth to $18.5 billion, which would be Cognizant’s highest annual revenue to date.
The company added over 17,000 hires during the quarter, growing its headcount by over 35,000 since last year. The global headcount as of end-Q3 was 318,400, says a company press release.
Cognizant CEO Brian Humphries said in the release that “while the industry faces an unprecedented competition for talent, we attracted a record number of employees to Cognizant, and stayed focused on delivering against our client commitments and our strategic repositioning. We continue to make important investments to ensure Cognizant is well positioned to serve our clients as they embrace digital business models”.
High attrition forces Tech Mahindra to hire talent from Tier-2 cities and overseas
Q3 bookings grew 24 per cent year-over-year, bringing year-to-date bookings growth to 13 per cent. Cognizant Chief Financial Officer Jan Siegmund said, “During the third quarter, we drove strong bookings growth and maintained our revenue momentum in a robust demand environment. We are pleased with our ongoing investments in recruiting, which enabled us to support accelerating demand by meaningfully scaling our headcount.”
‘Hackers for hire, ransomware among top cyber threats in 2022’
Fourth-quarter revenue is expected to be $4.75-4.79 billion and full-year 2021 revenue about $18.5 billion — a growth of 11.1 per cent.
The company has invested $3 billion in strategic mergers and acquisitions over three years, including the Q3 acquisitions of TQS Integration and Hunter Technical Resources, the release said.
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Successful investing is built on a solid foundation of valuation. Here, we demystify enterprise value based ...
TPIN is a password without which you can’t sell stocks from demat a/c
Through a combination of interest accrual and mark-to-market impact
I have shares of Sun Pharmaceuticals and Wockhardt. Please give the long-term outlook for these two ...
Jairam Ramesh’s biography talks about Englishman Arnold’s seminal work on Buddha and the influence it had on ...
RG Chandramogan’s Hatsun Agro Product’s rise to be the country’s largest private dairy company is a story of ...
The book stresses that good consultants must resist the temptation to make the people they consult dependent ...
Economist Prasad says the world of finance is on the threshold of major disruption that will affect ...
There are weaknesses in its financial profile, but by retaining majority stake, the group has avoided ...
Value for many and money are the two pillars of Amul’s growth story
We require an ecosystem of technology and service providers, says EY’s Sreekanth Arimanithaya
How HR organisations are driving value in the face of double disruption
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...