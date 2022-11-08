Cognizant is expanding its collaboration with Microsoft to accelerate both digital and sustainability transformations through a new solution – the Cognizant Sustainability Accelerator, powered by the Microsoft Cloud and Microsoft Cloud for Sustainability. The solution is now being showcased at the COP27 global climate conference, currently underway at Sharm el Sheikh, Egypt.

The solution combines both Cognizant’s experience in Internet of Things and data analytics with Microsoft’s cloud capabilities.

Accurate data and digital capabilities help companies determine the appropriate actions and demonstrate accountability. The Cognizant Sustainability Accelerator automates the data collection and provides analytics that allow clients to track and take action on their sustainability goals. Utilizing Microsoft Sustainability Manager, Cognizant delivers end-to-end capabilities required to automate the collection, analysis and reporting of sustainability efforts, says a release by Cognizant.

. This, coupled with Cognizant’s sustainability advisory expertise, will help clients identify, prioritise, automate, optimise and report on sustainability actions, said Anna Elango, Cognizant EVP, Core Technologies and Insights.

“We are focused on accelerating progress to realise a more sustainable future, and our collaboration with Cognizant’s Sustainability practice, to bring the innovative Cognizant Sustainability Accelerator to market will provide customers with data driven insights so they can make decisions and implement the digital solutions that will help them accurately measure and report on their sustainability goals and progress,” says Elisabeth Brinton, Microsoft Corporate Vice President, Sustainability.

A new e-book and video details more about how Cognizant’s Sustainability practice and Microsoft are supporting clients in their sustainability efforts through expertise and technology, the release said.