Cognizant to acquire cloud transformation consultancy firm Linium

Cognizant Technology Solutions will acquire Linium-- a cloud transformation consultancy group specialising in the ServiceNow platform and solutions for smart digital enterprise workflows. This is the second acquisition that the US-based software company has announced on Monday, the other being Servian of Australia.

With the two acquisitions announced, Cognizant has signed 11 deals in the past 12 months with an aggregate investment of approximately $1.4 billion. This in its strategic digital focus areas of cloud, data and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, and Internet of Things, said a company press release.

The acquisition of Linium is expected to close in the first quarter of 2021. Financial details were not disclosed, the release said.

Linium (operating as the ServiceNow business unit of Ness Digital Engineering) a privately-held portfolio company of The Rohatyn Group, helps Fortune 100 clients and others leverage cloud technology to improve operational efficiency and user experience, says a Cognizant press release.

Completing the Linium transaction will further accelerate Cognizant’s cloud strategy, marking the company’s seventh cloud-related acquisition since January 2020.

Upon the close of the acquisition, Linium’s approximately 150 professionals will join Cognizant’s global ServiceNow practice. Headquartered in Albany, New York, Linium also has operations in Canada, India, and the UK.