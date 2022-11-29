Cognizant Technology Solutions on Tuesday entered into an agreement to acquire AustinCSI, a digital transformation consultancy specialising in enterprise cloud and data analytics advisory services. This acquisition complements Cognizant’s technology prowess and vertical industry expertise, enriching its advisory capabilities for delivering comprehensive digital strategy as well as innovative solutions to clients.

The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2022, subject to satisfaction of closing conditions. Financial details were not disclosed, said a Cognizant release.

Know the company

Based in Dallas, Texas, AustinCSI provides consulting services for Fortune 500 clients across industries. The privately held company has more than 175 consultants who design and deliver cloud and automation solutions, leveraging data to help businesses improve their decision-making and deliver better customer experiences and business outcomes.

Adding AustinCSI’s enterprise cloud and data analytics expertise supports Cognizant’s strategic focus on expanding its consulting practice and advisory capabilities to provide clients with end-to-end digital transformation strategy and industry-led solutions. Cognizant also continues to invest in expanding capabilities in four key technology areas: data and artificial intelligence, cloud, digital engineering, and Internet of Things, the release said.