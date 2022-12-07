Cognizant is to acquire Houston-based Utegration LLC, a full-service consulting and solutions provider specialising in SAP technology and SAP-certified products for the energy and utilities sectors. It will gain approximately 350 employees in North America and India on closure of the acquisition, says a release.

Rob Vatter, Executive Vice-President of Cognizant’s Enterprise Platform Services said, “In bringing together Utegration’s experienced, specialist team with our global scale in SAP and digital transformation, we have a strong new set of capabilities designed to address the market’s critical transformation needs.”

Utegration serves more than 50 North America-based clients in the energy and utilities sector with solutions across four domains: Customer Experience, Billing and Advanced Metering Infrastructure; Managed Services; Data Science and Analytics; and Finance and Asset Performance Management. The company’s portfolio of industry-specific custom solutions includes: Utility4U, MeterData4U, Finance4U, and LoadPlanning4U.

The acquisition is expected to close by the year-end. Financial details were not disclosed.