Cognizant to acquire New Signature

Cognizant Technology Solutions will acquire New Signature, one of the world’s largest independent Microsoft public Cloud transformation specialists. This will be Cognizant’s fifth Cloud-related acquisition in 2020 as the US-based software company with large development centres in India expands capabilities to help clients become fully digital, data-enabled, customer-centric businesses.

The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2020, subject to regulatory clearance and other closing conditions. Financial details were not disclosed in a press release from Cognizant.

The acquisition of New Signature expands Cognizant’s hyperscale Cloud advisory services, and will provide the foundation for a new, dedicated group within Cognizant centered on Microsoft cloud solutions.

New Signature’s more than 500 Cloud experts, based primarily in the US, UK and Canada, will join Cognizant’s newly-formed Microsoft Business Group,

New Signature’s global client portfolio includes businesses across a broad range of industries, as well as government and non-profit institutions. Engagements have included a cloud migration for Virgin Atlantic Airways, an IoT solution for The Hershey Company, and a solution to map all public defibrillators in the UK for the National Health Service (NHS) and the British Heart Foundation, the release said.

