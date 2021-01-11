Cognizant to acquire Sydney-based data analytics firm Servian

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
Cognizant Technology Solutions will acquire Servian, a Sydney-based, privately-held enterprise transformation consultancy specialising in data analytics, artificial intelligence, digital services, experience design, and cloud.
Servian is Cognizant’s 10th digital-focused acquisition announced since January 2020, highlighting Cognizant’s strategy to accelerate capabilities and growth in priority areas of data and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, cloud, and Internet of Things across the globe.
The acquisition of Servian significantly expands Cognizant’s integrated, end-to-end digital transformation capabilities in Australia and New Zealand to help clients move to the cloud, build digital products and services, unlock value from data, modernise enterprise applications, and achieve operational excellence, says a Cognizant release.
Cognizant’s more than 1,200 professionals in Australia serve more than 110 clients, including top Australian banks, insurers, retailers, and communications companies. In the last few years, the company has consistently strengthened its in-country cloud, product engineering, platform, Salesforce, and Workday capabilities to expand its digital business in Australia, the release said.
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
Digital money-lending platforms may be hassle-free and convenient, but look before you leap
Both the Nifty 50 and the Sensex continue to record new highs, but stay alert
Ensure that the investment thesis based on which you bought the IPO still holds good
Care Health Insurance’s new rider offers no great benefit. We review its pros and cons
India is ready with two vaccines to beat the deadliest virus of recent times. The immunisation drive, however, ...
A crackling fire, a tusker and a family scandal bring together a group of fellow travellers in Kerala
Although they match their Gujarati, South Indian and North Indian counterparts bite for bite, Maharashtrian ...
Actor-director Seema Pahwa spent her time in pandemic 2020 building stories around the eccentricities of joint ...
Digital is becoming dominant media, but are companies and their ad agencies transforming fast enough to make a ...
Slow Network, promoted by journalist-lyricist Neelesh Misra, pushes rural products and experiences
How marketers can use the traditional exchange of festive wishes meaningfully
For Fortune, a brand celebrating its 20th anniversary, it was a rude shock to become the butt of social media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...