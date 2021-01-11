Cognizant to acquire Sydney-based data analytics firm Servian

Cognizant Technology Solutions will acquire Servian, a Sydney-based, privately-held enterprise transformation consultancy specialising in data analytics, artificial intelligence, digital services, experience design, and cloud.

Servian is Cognizant’s 10th digital-focused acquisition announced since January 2020, highlighting Cognizant’s strategy to accelerate capabilities and growth in priority areas of data and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, cloud, and Internet of Things across the globe.

The acquisition of Servian significantly expands Cognizant’s integrated, end-to-end digital transformation capabilities in Australia and New Zealand to help clients move to the cloud, build digital products and services, unlock value from data, modernise enterprise applications, and achieve operational excellence, says a Cognizant release.

Cognizant’s more than 1,200 professionals in Australia serve more than 110 clients, including top Australian banks, insurers, retailers, and communications companies. In the last few years, the company has consistently strengthened its in-country cloud, product engineering, platform, Salesforce, and Workday capabilities to expand its digital business in Australia, the release said.