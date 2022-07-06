Cognizant’s Rajesh Nambiar loses ‘Executive’ post

In connection with the organisational changes taken on June 29, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation has determined that Rajesh Nambiar, Executive Vice President and President, Digital Business and Technology, would cease to serve in the position, effective July 6, 2022.

He would thereby cease to be an executive officer of the company as of such date.

Nambiar will, however, continue to serve as Executive Vice President, Chairman and Managing Director of Cognizant India. His compensation in such a role will be commensurate with compensation within the organisation for officers who are not in executive posts, stated a company information to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

“With DB&T integrated into our Service Lines, Rajesh Nambiar will return full time to the role we hired him for: EVP, Chairman and Managing Director of Cognizant India, leading our more than 240,000 India associates, which is especially important as we transition to our hybrid work future. Rajesh will continue to report directly to me as a member of our Executive Committee and focus on enhancing Cognizant’s relationships with the government and key policy making bodies. I appreciate his oversight of DB&T over the past year as we made preparations for our new structure,” said Brian Humphries – CEO, Cognizant.