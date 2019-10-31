Coimbatore-based Keerakadai going global

Samsung AKG Y500 Wireless on-ear headphones review
Coimbatore-based e-commerce start-up Keeraikadai.com, which initially started marketing greens locally is set to go global soon with ‘Greeny Dip’ Moringa soup.
G Sriram, Chief Executive Officer and founder of Keeraikadai told BusinessLine that the company formally launched Greeny Dip (ready-to-serve soup in a dip) two weeks back.
“My friends from overseas, who were in the city then, carried some samples on their return. Now, I am ready to ship the Greeny Dip (Moringa flavour) soup to the Gulf, UK and Singapore. We have confirmed orders for shipping 2,500 boxes (10 sachet/box) of the dip soup to West-Asia and 1,200 boxes to UK. Talks are in advanced stage for shipping to Singapore. The material would be shipped within 10 days,” he said.
The foray into such value-added keerai (greens) products has given Keeraikadai pan-India visibility. The company has enquiries from customers in the US, Canada, Australia and Malaysia as well, says Sriram.
Besides moringa, the company plans to introduce the “Greeny Dip” soup in other varieties of greens such as Aswagandha, Banana Stem, vallarai, mudakathan, thoothuvalai, ponnaganni, ada thoda, and kasini within the next four weeks.
“We use only natural ingredients, do not add artificial flavours. The soup can be prepared by dipping the sachet (DIP bag) in 100 ml of hot water. The product has a shelf-life of 180 days,” he said.
Products such as spinach noodles, spinach cookies and spinach jam are in the pipeline. The company has dealt with close to 130 varieties of greens over the last two years, sourcing it from a network of 130-odd farmers from in and around this region apart from its own farm at Palamalai near here and catering a customer base of 80, 000 plus, including some residents in Chennai and Madurai.
Sriram started this venture by sourcing the greens from farmers in the vicinity and supplying the same within hours of harvest at apartments. “We tied up with 45 apartments in Coimbatore for supply say twice or thrice a week — based on pre-order. Customers started using the App to order the supplies.”
Responding to a query, he said “there’s demand for close to 20-odd common varieties of greens. We supply the seeds to the farmers, insist that they use only natural manure with buy-back assurance. It is win-win situation for both — the company and the farmer.”
