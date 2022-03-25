Coinbase Ventures, Buidlers Tribe launch pitch session for web3 start-ups

The winners will receive up to $1 million and select start-up founders will receive up to $25,000 in grants

Coinbase Ventures, investment arm of US-based crypto exchange Coinbase, has partnered with Buidlers Tribe to launch a pitch session for web3 start-ups in India.

As part of the pitch session, a select group of 25 start-ups with sustainable ideas will submit video pitches for review by the Coinbase Ventures team, and a shortlist of the top entries will be invited to pitch live on April 8.

The winners will receive up to $1 million from Coinbase Ventures and select founders will receive up to $25,000 in grants as well as mentorship support from Belief DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organizations).

Belief DAO program provides grants up to $25,000 with a quick disbursement period to help founders, developers, and start-ups to meet their short-term goals.

“At Coinbase, we are extremely excited about Web3 innovation in India and look forward to continuing our ongoing support of the Indian crypto/Web3 ecosystem. The Web3 community in India is quickly becoming a global force, and with our initiative with Buidlers Tribe, we are demonstrating our commitment to fostering this talent,” said Shan Aggarwal, VP, Coinbase Ventures.

The pitch session will include panellists such as Shan Aggarwal (VP, Coinbase Ventures), Surojit Chatterjee (Chief Product Officer, Coinbase), Manish Gupta (EVP Engineering, Coinbase), Pankaj Gupta (VP Engineering and Site Lead, Coinbase India), Justin Mart (Chief Crypto Advisor), Raghu Mohan (Co-founder, Buidlers Tribe) and Pareen Lathia (Co-founder, Buidlers Tribe). These experts will guide the winners with valuable insights to enhance their solutions.

“Buidlers Tribe’s aim has always been to support Web3 innovation in all its forms and give the innovators the right platform. This partnership with Coinbase Ventures is a step in this direction. We are glad that Coinbase Ventures has made a commitment in the Indian Web3 ecosystem and to support and foster innovation among these start-ups.

India has been at the forefront of the Web3 boom globally and has been bullish on the potential of this technology. We see a huge influx of global Web3 players recognising this potential of the Indian developer ecosystem and are incredibly proud to stand with our fellow Web3 pioneers. We look forward to interesting projects that are building a sustainable decentralised space for all,” said Pareen Lathia, Co-founder, Buidlers Tribe.