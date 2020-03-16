Colorado-based Startek revenue rises 8% to $171.6 million in Q4

Colorado-based customer experience service provider Startek has reported revenue increase of 8 per cent to $171.6 million for the December quarter of 2019. It had shown revenues of $158.6 million in the corresponding quarter of December 2018. Adjusted net income for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $5.8 million, or $0.15 per share, compared to an adjusted net loss of $6.9 million or $(0.19) in the corresponding quarter of 2018.

Gross profit in the fourth quarter was up 10 per cent to $27.6 million compared to $25.1million in the year-ago quarter, with the gross margin was up by 10 basis points to 15.9 per cent compared to 15.8 per cent.

Aparup Sengupta, executive chairman and CEO of Startek said: “We delivered on multiple key initiatives over the last year, including execution of our client diversification strategy with high-growth companies, implementing a lean and efficient cost structure across our global operations, and expanding our service offerings to include higher-margin digital solutions.”