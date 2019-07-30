Comcast-led consortium bids for majority stake in debt-laden Zee

Towards combating desertification
In September, New Delhi will host the 14th edition of the Conference of Parties (CoP-14) to the UN Convention ...
Subhash Chandra-led Zee Group could soon be out of its debt woes.
A consortium led by US cable company Comcast, including Atairos, Blackstone and James Murdoch’s Lupa Systems, has put in a non-binding bid to acquire a majority stake in Zee Entertainment.
Zee already has another offer from an Asian investor group, according to sources close to the development. The company is expected to finalise the deal in two days, said a source.
The promoter group owns an about 36 per cent stake in Zee Entertainment. If the deal goes through, Chandra may completely exit the company.
Zee Entertainment shares were trading at ₹381 a piece on the BSE at close on Tuesday. At this price, the market cap of Zee Entertainment is ₹36,613 crore.
Zee Group is being forced to sell its stake in the entertainment business as part of its debt reduction plan. Other group entities including Essel Infrastructure’s road and solar assets are also on the block separately.
In January, Chandra had said the group had successfully arrived at an understanding with lenders that have a lien on shares held by the promoters. Under this agreement, the group managed to buy time till September to conclude deleveraging exercises before lenders moved to declare it a defaulter. The largest divestment planned by Essel Infraprojects is in the roads segment. The company has put six of its 14 projects up for sale, including two State highways and four NHAI projects, and is aiming to raise ₹11,000-12,000 crore.
According to sources, talks are on with multiple players who have evinced interest in acquiring these assets and deals would be in place ahead of the September deadline.
In September, New Delhi will host the 14th edition of the Conference of Parties (CoP-14) to the UN Convention ...
A look at the options to tackle Chennai’s — and the world’s — drinking water shortage
Name of the company: RevFinSet up in: March 2018; started operations in October 2018Based in: New ...
In 2018, the global electric car fleet exceeded 5 million units, up by 2 million units since 2017. E-bikes and ...
While news about a strategic investor may buoy the stock, investors can suffer dilution
Apart from the fact that the offer is steeply priced, the industry is highly competitive
On April 1, four years back, piqued by the incessant jokes in the village at his expense, Bandu Barve decided ...
The ITR filing due date has been extended, but don’t wait till the 11th hour
From leading a political party at the age of 100 to learning to write at 97, Kerala’s nonagenarian and ...
She is among the best-known percussionists in India today
Love places a great responsibility — the ability to be kind, unconditionally — in the hands of the beloved
The most common kitchen ingredient has gone full designer
Musings on how lunar tides have influenced marketers and their wares
Hotels and OTAs (online travel agents) have been frenemies for a while now, engaged in a furious battle to get ...
Even as India’s moon mission took off successfully, a host of brands raced to congratulate ISRO’s ...
Marketers have long ignored the senior citizen space, but an RPG group-backed venture, Seniority.in, shows the ...
BSNL, market leader till about a decade ago, has been hit by inadequate investments, inefficiencies and a lack ...
In 2004, when private mobile operators began to threaten BSNL’s dominance with steep tariff cuts, the public ...
In 2002, then Communications Minister Pramod Mahajan came up with the idea to merge Mahanagar Telephone Nigam ...
Nandana JamesReji Joseph, a contract cable worker at BSNL in Tripunithura, Kochi, has the matter-of-fact tone ...