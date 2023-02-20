With ChatGPT becoming all the rage, conversational AI platforms have begun building chatbots with similar capabilities for enterprise use. They are doing so by leveraging GPT-3 LLM (Large Language Model) and adapting it to enterprise requirements.

For example, Gupshup — a conversational engagement platform, which turned unicorn in 2021 — has launched Auto Bot Builder, a tool that harnesses the power of GPT-3 to automatically build advanced chatbots tailored to enterprise requirements.

In contrast to ChatGPT, which is a general-purpose chatbot, it is fine-tuned by utilising a proprietary enterprise knowledge base and domain expertise, creating a chatbot specific to an enterprise.

Beerud Sheth, CEO of Gupshup, said, “The new capability amplifies and accelerates the benefits of the present use cases provided. From customer support and troubleshooting to upselling and cross-selling, it can handle everything. The offering can be adopted by enterprises across verticals according to their needs. We think there will be quick and increased adoption by the BFSI sector.”

Different variants

Similarly, Yellow.ai, an enterprise conversational AI platform, is also leveraging GPT-3 capabilities to build tools for enterprises.

Jaya Kishore Reddy Gollareddy, CTO and co-founder of Yellow.ai, said, “Each business is highly distinct in nature; each has its own domain knowledge and sources that are very specific to its products and services. In order for them to leverage ChatGPT, they would need to access the API to fine-tune ChatGPT with their own data and create their own variants of ChatGPT.”

Here, Yellow.ai can bring in the orchestration of the chat layer and back-end systems, along with allowing enterprises to bring in their domain knowledge and conversational experience customised for each business’s unique use case, he said.

Since ChatGPT went viral, it has been easier to explain to clients about GPT-3, and there is an acceleration of adoption as well. Although the chatbot won’t replace any existing systems it can improve the productivity and efficiency of agents and marketers, he added

Enterprises like Canva have also made use of the features of GPT 3. It introduced Magic Write, which uses GPT-3 to create meeting agendas, marketing plans, and other presentational documents with visual elements.