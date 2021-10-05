Commvault launches backup-as-a-service solutions

Scripting a survival
Commvault, a Nasdaq-listed company, has launched Metallic backup-as-a-service (BaaS) solutions in 30 countries, including India, Hong Kong, Malaysia, and Singapore.
“It offers enterprise-grade performance for cloud data protection and backup as a service, ensuring flexibility and scalability in today’s hybrid cloud market,” said Anshuman Rai, Area Vice-President (India and South Asia), Commvault.
Metallic is a Commvault venture that offers SaaS data protection, delivering Commvault’s technology products over the cloud.
Rai said the country’s software-as-a-service (SaaS) industry has potential to be valued at $1 trillion by 2030. The continued increase in cloud adoption, especially by mid-market and small enterprises, makes it one of the largest markets.
“As enterprises across the Asia-Pacific and Japan region adopt cloud services faster than ever, the demand is rising for agile, cloud-delivered data management to mitigate cyber threats, ensure recoverability, and drive compliance,” Manoj Nair, General Manager, Metallic, said.
Metallic provides flexible and integrated data protection for cloud and hybrid cloud workloads as opposed to point products that solve only one part of the problem.
