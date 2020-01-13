COMPAQ revival: Ossify Industries to launch COMPAQ smartTVs in 2020

Ossify Industries announced on Monday the launch COMPAQ’s return to the Indian electronics market with an all-new range of smart televisions licensed under the brand.

With the contentious Hewlett Packard-COMPAQ merger and the emergence of competitors like Dell, the brand, previously a huge name in the personal computer (PC) niche segment, had been lost in oblivion this past decade.

The attempt by Ossify Industries to revive COMPAQ includes launching an all-new range of smart TVs in the already growing Indian smart TV market, licencing the previously familiar brand name.

The Delhi-based tech company has licenced the COMPAQ brand for its line of smart innovations that will be focused on ‘enhancing user’s lifestyle’ apart from being a source of entertainment.

No specific details regarding the features have yet been disclosed as the product is still in its development phase. The smart TV will be launched under the COMPAQ logo and will focus on improving TV-internet connectivity and similar features.

Ossify Industries aims to gain a share in the Indian smart TV market, building on the COMPAQ legacy.

“We are thrilled at the licensing partnership with COMPAQ and are looking forward to extending the storied COMPAQ legacy,” said Ossify’s CEO, Anand Dubey. “We will have a clear strategy in which product and customer service are paramount, to ensure that quality and dependability are delivered to each consumer. Ossify has researched the unmet needs of smart TV users, and we are confident that our products will comprehensively address those gaps with contemporary products that come with super-smart features and designs, and that is loaded with COMPAQ values.”

The launch is slated to take place in early 2020, according to the release. The brand will face tough competition in the growing smart TV market against more popular brands, including TCL, Xiaomi and OnePlus.

According to a report by Goldstein Research, the India smart TV market is predicted to reach $20.4 billion by 2024, growing at a CAGR of 4.7 per cent.