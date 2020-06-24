Acer launches a range of new notebooks and tablets, updates four gaming laptops

Acer on Wednesday launched a range of new devices while revamping its existing offerings at the company’s Global Press Conference in Taipei.

The electronics major launched new devices including convertible notebooks, Chromebook Spin 713 and Chromebook Spin 311. It also launched a new lineup of Enduro Notebooks and Tablets along with its new Swift 5 notebook.

Acer also announced the expansion of its ConceptD Series for Creators With New Notebooks, Desktops and Monitors.

Apart from this, the Taiwanese electronics major also added new updates to four of its popular gaming laptops that include Predator Helios, Predator Triton and Nitro Gaming Notebooks.

Chromebook Spin series

Acer’s Chromebook Spin series lunches include the Chromebook Spin 713 (CP713-2W) and Acer Chromebook Enterprise Spin 713 along with the Chromebook Spin 311.

The Spin 713 has a 13.5-inch VertiView touchscreen display. It features 10th Gen Intel Core commercial processors. The touchscreen display can be used in four different modes based on requirement- a display mode, tablet mode, clamshell mode and tent mode. The device has been co-engineered with Intel as part of Intel’s Project Athena innovation program, Acer said. The battery can go up to 10 hours on a full charge, Acer said. The Spin 713 It comes with up to 16 GB DDR4 SDRAM and up to 256 GB of PCIe NVMe SSD storage.

It has also launched an Enterprise Upgrade to the device for businesses.

As for the Chromebook Spin 311 (CP311-3H), the device is a “consumer-friendly” 11.6-inch convertible Chromebook explicitly targeted at students learning online. It is powered by a Mediatek MT8183 processor. It has Google Classroom support, among other apps.

All these devices fully support Android apps via Google Play.

Enduro Lineup

The Enduro lineup launched by Acer at the event includes Acer Enduro N7 and Enduro N3 notebooks along with Enduro T1 and Enduro T5 tablets. Acer has positioned Enduro notebooks as “durable devices” for users on the go. The devices also feature Acer’s security solution, the AcerEnduro Manageability Suite (AEMS).

The Enduro N7 is 810G and IP65 certified. It has a 700-nit, 14-inch FHD display. It comes with dual batteries. It is powered by a quad-core 8th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU.

The N3 has MIL-STD 810G and IP53 certifications and comes with a Corning Gorilla Glass for the display. It is powered by the 10th Gen Intel Core i7 processor and NVIDIA GeForce MX230 GPU. It has 512 GB PCle Gen3 NVMe SSD and 32 GB of DDR4 RAM.

As for tablets, the T1 (ET110-31W) is a 10-inch Windows tablet that can double as a 10.1-inch notebook via an optional portfolio keyboard. It comes with an Intel Celeron processor. It has 64 GB of eMMC storage space. The Acer Enduro T1 (ET108-11A) is a compact 8-inch Android tablet with optional accessories and programmable keys.

Acer Swift 5 notebook

Acer’s newly launched Swift 5 notebook comes with a14-inch FHD touchscreen display. The display is covered by an Antimicrobial Corning Gorilla Glass. The touchscreen supports multi-finger gestures. The notebook comes with a 56 Wh battery. It is powered by next-gen Intel Core processors. The graphics are based on Intel’s new Xe architecture. It comes with optional NVIDIA GeForce MX350 GPUs. The notebook has Intel Wi-Fi 6 (GIG+) for connectivity.

The Swift 5 has 1 TB of PCle SSD storage along with 16 GB LPDDRAX.

The device comes in mist green or safari gold colours.

Gaming notebooks

Acer has announced a couple of significant updates to four of its popular gaming notebooks: the Predator Helios 700, Predator Helios 300, Predator Triton 300 and Nitro 7.

The notebook lines will now be powered by the latest 10th Gen Intel Core H-series processors.

The Predator Helios 700 has been upgraded to include either an overclockable 10th Gen Intel Core i9-10980HK or i7-10875H processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER or RTX 2070 SUPER GPUs. Performance updates for the device include faster 2933 Hz memory (max 64 GB), an additional Thunderbolt 3 port (for a total of two) and the latest Killer DoubleShot Pro (Wi-Fi 6 AX1650i wireless and E3100G Ethernet).

The keyboard has also been updated to include MagTek mechanical switches for the WASD keys along with new racing keys.

The Predator Helios 300 apart from the updated processor will be powered by an overclockable NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 GPU. It comes with a Max-Q Design and has a 240 Hz 15.6-inch FHD IPS display.

The Predator Triton 300 gaming notebook similar to the Helios 300 will include up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 GPU with Max-Q Design and a 240 Hz display refresh rate.

The Nitron 7 will include up to a GeForce RTX 2060 GPU with the 10th Gen Intel Core H-series processor.

ConceptD series

Acer’s ConceptD series lineup includes the ConceptD 3 Ezel convertible notebook, the ConceptD 100 desktop and a trio of ConceptD monitors- the ConceptD CP5, the ConceptD CP3 and the ConceptD CM3. These devices are aimed at creators, including graphic designers and visual artists.

The ConceptD 3 Ezel comes with a 14- or 15.6-inch FHD PANTONE-Validated touchscreen display. It is powered by 10th Gen Intel Core i7-10750H or 10th Gen Intel Core i5-10300H processors. The device comes with NVIDIA® Quadro® T1000 (ConceptD 3 Ezel Pro) or GeForce® GTX 1650Ti GPUs. It has 1 TB of PCIe SSD storage.

The ConceptD 3 Notebook is powered by NVIDIA Quadro T1000 (ConceptD 3 Pro) or GeForce GTX 1650Ti GPUs . The display is on a 14- or 15.6-inch FHD PANTONE Validated display. It comes with the new 10th Gen Intel Core H-series processors.

The ConceptD 100 desktop is has a 9th Gen Intel Core processor and an NVIDIA GeForce or Quadro GPU. The PC comes with up to 256 GB of ultrafast SSD storage and 32 GB of DDR4 RAM,

The ConceptD CP5 and ConceptD CP3 series of monitors are aimed at professional computer graphics creators, video editors and animators.

The CP5271U V model features Delta E<1 colour accuracy and is PANTONE-Validated with 1.07 billion colours. It comes with VESA DisplayHDR 600 with a170 Hz refresh rate.

The ConceptD CP3 Monitor has VESA DisplayHDR 400. The resolution is WQHD 3840 x 2160 resolution. The device has a refresh rate of up to 165 Hz.

The ConceptD CM3271K model has a 4K UHD 3840 x 2160 display with a 60 Hz refresh rate and supports 99 per cent of the Adobe RGB colour space. It is compatible with AMD Radeon FreeSync. It also has the VESA-certified DisplayHDR 400 support.