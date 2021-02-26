Acer launches new Aspire 7 gaming laptop in India

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Acer has launched its new Aspire 7 gaming laptop in India.
The device is one of the first laptops in India to be powered by the latest AMD Ryzen mobile processors. Acer’s new Aspire 7 is powered by AMD Ryzen 5 5500U Mobile Processor. It comes with the NVIDIA 1650 graphics card.
The device has an FHD narrow border 15.6-inch display screen with an 81.61 per cent screen-to-body ratio. It weighs 2.15 kg.
Also read: Cabinet approves PLI scheme worth ₹7,350 cr for laptops, tablets, servers
The laptop comes with an LED-backlit keyboard. As for battery life, it can last up to 11.5 hours, Acer said.
The device combines dual-channel DDR4 SDRAM support and is upgradeable to 32 GB. The Aspire 7 can be specified with up to 32 GB of DDR4, and a 1 TB PCIe SSD.
It supports Wi-Fi 6 AX200 with 2x2 MU-MIMO technology for connectivity. It comes with a USB-C port and supports data transfer at up to 5 Gbps.
Aspire 7 is available at a starting price of ₹54,990 on Flipkart and Acer online store.
