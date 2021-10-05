Acer launches six new Windows 11 laptops in India

Acer on Tuesday unveiled a range of six new laptops with the latest Windows 11 operating system in India.

The laptops come pre-loaded with Office 2021 in which users can access new inking tools, data types, functions, translation and editing tools, motion graphics and ease-of-use features, among others.

Sudhir Goel, Chief Business Officer, Acer India, said, “We are thrilled to launch our new products with new Windows 11 OS that represents a significant leap forward in design, ease of use, security, responsiveness, and connectivity for our customers who wants to blend work, life, and passion projects on-the-go. Our close collaboration with Microsoft has enabled us to bring a range of Windows 11 laptops to the market and shows our commitment to our customers to bring the best to the market first.”

Here are the new devices announced by Acer:

Swift X

The new Acer Swift X (SFX14-41G) model laptop comes with a 14-inch full HD screen.

The laptop is powered by AMD Ryzen 5 5600U Hexa-core processor. It has a base clock speed of 2.3Ghz and can go up to 4.2Ghz. For graphics, it is equipped with 4GB Nvidia RTX 3050 GPU and AMD Radeon Graphics.

The device comes with 16GB of RAM and has 512GB of SSD storage. The model with a 4-cell 59Whr battery, has a starting price of ₹86,999.

Swift 3

The Acer Swift 3 comes in two models, one powered by the new 11th Gen Intel Core processors, and the other by the AMD Ryzen 5000U series processor.

The models are powered by AMD Ryzen 5000U (model SF314-43) and Intel Core i5-11th Gen (model SF314-511).

Both models are equipped with a 14-inch IPS screen with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels.

Both the laptops come with Intel Iris Xe graphics and Thunderbolt 4. The device supports Wi-Fi 6 (Gig +) on Intel-based models. The laptop gets up to 16 hours of battery back-up, and fast charging support. The device comes with up to 16 GB of RAM and a solid-state drive of up to 1 TB for storage. It is priced at ₹62,999.

Aspire 5

The new Aspire 5 comes with a wide range of colour options. It has a 14 inch and 15.6-inch screen size options. It comes with a Full-HD IPS panel. The Acer Aspire 5 is powered by the latest 11th Gen Intel Core processors.

Its display supports technologies such as Acer’s Color Intelligence and eye care feature Acer BlueLightShield. It comes with a backlit keyboard.

In terms of connectivity, the laptop features dual-band Wi-Fi 61 (802.11ax). It comes with up to 1TB M.2 PCIe SSD and up to 2TB HDD. The price for the device starts from ₹57,999.

Aspire 3

The Aspire 3 is powered by up to Intel Core i5-1135G7 with a 4.2 GHz clock speed. It is designed to provide users with an easily portable device.

The laptop comes with hybrid storage using the SSD and HDD configuration. It's fingerprint reader adds an extra layer of security using Windows Hello, while providing a convenient way to sign-in. The price of the laptop starts from ₹55,999.

Spin 3

The Spin 3 is a convertible 2-in-1 touchscreen laptop which has a 13.3 inch 16:10 display. It comes with a built-in Acer Active Stylus with Wacom AES 1.0 for tasks such as drawing and writing. It features 4096 levels of pressure sensitivity for a realistic pen-on-paper feel, Acer said.

The device is powered by the 11th Gen Intel Core Processor with Intel Iris Xe graphics. It comes with a built-in charger that recharges the stylus in 15 seconds for 90 minutes of usage, the brand said. The Spin 3 has a battery life of up to 15 hours and charges in 30 minutes, it added. It has a starting price of ₹74,999.

Spin 5

The Acer Spin 5 is an "ultra-slim" convertible laptop powered by the 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor with Intel Iris Xe graphics and Windows 11. It comes with 15 hours of battery life. It has up to 1TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD, and up to 16GB LPDDR4X RAM.

Its integrated electromagnetic resonance (EMR) stylus is specially designed for a natural writing experience with quick charge, Acer said. Its price starts from ₹99,999.

Availability

The latest Acer latest laptops will be available at the Acer e-store and Acer exclusive stores, Flipkart, Amazon, and Croma, Reliance and Vijay Sales.