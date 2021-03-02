AFI, Verraton launch new layer of security for online transactions

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Academy of Fraud Investigations along with Consult Verraton have developed Trayambak, a solution to prevent ATM, online banking and PoS (point of sale) frauds.
Trayambak will add another layer of security for all ATM, online banking and PoS transactions.
Every time a transaction is initiated, the backend runs a check whether the customer is using the bank’s mobile app. If the customer is not using the mobile app, the system will check if the transaction is taking place in the customer’s registered city or by the distance set by the customer. If this is true, then the transaction takes place, otherwise an SMS or a mobile notification is sent to customer to accept or decline the transaction. If the customer is using the bank’s mobile app, the system will check the distance between the transaction device and the customer’s mobile, if the distance condition is met, the transaction takes place, if the distance is more than the specified distance, an in-App notification is sent to the customer asking them to either accept or reject the transaction.
Cybersecurity firm warns users of Messenger scam
Sandeep Mehra, Founder and CEO, Academy of Fraud Investigations, said as India has been rapidly moving towards digital banking, fraudsters and scamsters have found innovative means to dupe customers and banks.
“We as financial institutions need to constantly innovate and offer solutions that prevent frauds,” he added.
In case of dispute, Trayambak provides a real-time report on the transaction, ensuring prompt reply to the customer with evidence.
Cybersecurity is vital to interconnected world
The bank concerned would also get a ‘Fraud saved’ report in real-time which will provide details of attempted fraudulent transactions and the amount Trayambak has saved. All this, with no additional manpower or efforts on part of the bank or customers.
Abhisar Bhatnagar, Founder and CTO Consult, Verraton LLP, said: “We follow a dynamic Problem – Solution approach. Using cutting edge technology our development centre is in the forefront of developing a host of solution for banking and healthcare sectors.”
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
Here is a checklist that equips you to discern the market nuances
Sensex, Nifty 50 have witnessed sharp decline
The fund has consistently outperformed S&P BSE 100 TRI over one, three and five years
Returns are superior to immediate annuity plans, but SCSS can secure better rates for new investors sooner if ...
With the public looking beyond mainstream media for reports from the ground, independent digital platforms are ...
The country hasn’t had a quiet moment since the military seized power on February 1
The Tatmadaw sees itself as an embodiment of the nationalist soul of Myanmar. But their brand of nationalism ...
While Supreme Court has cleared the way for women seeking longer tenures and senior roles in the Indian Army, ...
Its name is the starting point of a brand’s journey and can make a big difference in the success sweepstakes
Sober spirits are the in thing
A peek into where ad spends went last year and where they are headed tomorrow
Can Swiggy Instamart disrupt the ecommerce groceries space, currently ruled by the Amazons and Big Baskets? ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...