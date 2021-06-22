Amazon announces ‘Grand Gaming Days’ sale

Amazon India has announced its ‘Grand Gaming Days’ for gaming enthusiasts with a range of offers and deals on gaming gadgets.

Customers can avail offers and deals on gaming laptops, desktops & monitors, advanced headphones, gaming consoles, graphic cards, TVs from popular brands such as Lenovo, Acer, ASUS, LG, HP, Sony, Dell, Corsair, Cosmic byte, JBL and more. The sale will be live until June 24, 2021.

Customers can get up to 40 per cent off on Large screen TVs with high resolution, larger RAM and higher refresh rate. Additionally, they can also avail no-cost EMI and exchange offers with a price drop on select models, Amazon said.

Customers can get up to 50 per cent off on Gaming accessories like Racing wheels, Blue switch mechanical Keyboards, high DPI gaming mice and RGB gaming headsets with 7.1 surround sound, from brands such aslike Logitech, Redgear, Alienware and HyperX. Discounted deals will be live on select models.

Here are some popular gaming products on Amazon.in with offers and deals from sellers:

Gaming Laptops and Monitors

Acer Nitro 5 is a 15.6 inch gaming laptop powered by Intel i5 11th gen processor. It comes with Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 with 8GB of dedicated RAM and 144Hz Refresh rate. It is equipped with Acer Cool Boost technology. It has a 512 SSD hard disk. This laptop will be available for ₹67,990.

HP Pavilion Gaming Laptop. The 15.6 inch FHD Laptop is powered by the AMD Ryzen 5 4600H processor. It comes with 8GB RAM along with 1TB HDD. It has an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 4GB graphics card.

The MSI Bravo 15 FHD Gaming Laptop is configured with AMD Ryzen 7 4800H Mobile Processors using the 7nm technology and Radeon RX 5500M graphics and AMD FreeSync Premium. It comes with MSI’s exclusive Dragon Center software to help control and customise the MSI laptop. It has 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD. It is available for ₹77,990.

The LG 24-inch Gaming Monitor comes is this Ultra HD 4K monitor with Flicker-Free technology and a 75Hz refresh rate. It includes features like dynamic action sync, black stabilizer and game mode. It is available for ₹13,499.

The AOPEN Acer gaming monitor comes with a 24-inch Full HD Curve VA Panel. It is available in black. The HC1 series features a 144Hz refresh rate. It will be available for ₹10,999.

Gaming accessories

Zebronics Zeb-MAX Plus V2 Mechanical Keyboard offers options such as a Stealth Mode or Rush Mode It is a 104-Key Multi-color LED Keyboard with mechanical switches 80 million strokes lifecycle for OP Gameplays. The keyboard comes with 20-LED Modes, 1.8 Meter Braided Cable with Gold-plated USB Connector. It will be available for ₹3,310.

The HyperX Cloud Core + 7.1 Gaming Headset comes with a virtual 7.1 surround. The headset has signature HyperX memory foam and a soft leatherette for long gaming sessions. It comes with a detachable noise-cancelling microphone. It is priced at ₹ 5,990.

Logitech G923 Racing Wheel and Pedals and G333 Gaming Earphones will be available for a discount. Logitech G923 is a high-performance racing wheel re-engineered to support an enhanced feedback system. It features Trueforce, next-generation force feedback. It will be available for ₹ 5,000 off for this month.

The brand’s gaming earphones come with dual audio drivers, one for highs/mids and one for bass. Users can select between three flexible, soft ear tips. In-line mic and controls. G333 will be available at a discounted price of ₹3,395 for this month.

Other accessories include the MSI Clutch GM40 Gaming Optical Mouse priced at ₹2,499 and the CLAW Shoot Wired USB Gamepad at a deal price of ₹949 with over 30 per cent discount. The SteelSeries Arctis 1 Wired Gaming Headset will be available at a discounted price of ₹5,599. The Cosmic Byte Black Eye Wired Mechanical Keyboard will be available for ₹ 3,749. The Razer DeathAdder Essential Gaming Mouse is priced at ₹ 1,599.

Gaming TVs

The Redmi (55) 4K Ultra HD Android Smart TV has over 8 million pixels for an ultra-high-definition viewing experience. It comes with 15W X 2 speakers. DTS Virtual: X enhances audio source.

The Sony Bravia (55) 4K Ultra HD Certified Android TV is powered by the X1 4K Processor and supports 4K resolution. It is equipped with the Bass Reflex speaker. It has an isolated box design for more efficient sound reproduction.