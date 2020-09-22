Asus India launches 11 models in commercial PCs, marks entry into the segment

Covid churn
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...
Taiwanese major Asus’ entry into the commercial PC market in India with the launch of 11 models on Monday is a part of its long-term strategy to become the leading player in the overall PC market here, said Dinesh Sharma, Business Head, Commercial PC and Smartphone, System Business Group, ASUS India.
Asus considers India its home market, and is part of the cohort of top focus markets, he said.
Also read: Asus India to expand retail footprint with 28 new stores
“In the overall PC business, the commercial business will have to contribute because at the end of the day, it contributes to about 50 per cent of the market,” Sharma told BusinessLine. Asus India aims to garner a market share of 5 per cent in the commercial PC business in the next one year, he added.
ASUS Expert Series of Commercial PCs launched on Monday, which are designed for enterprises and businesses, include the ASUS ExpertBook range of six laptops, the ASUSPRO ExperCenter range of three Desktops, as well as two ‘All in Ones'. While the new set of launches will be imported, manufacturing in India is something that we are looking at from an overall perspective and we definitely support the Make in India initiative of the government, said Sharma.
Asus is already part of the top three consumer PC brands in India, and its goal to become the leading player in this business can happen much sooner, in a year or so, said Sharma. “With that happening and the brand momentum also building up, it should help us to scale up the commercial business also pretty fast,” he said.
On the company’s strategy for the commercial PC segment, Sharma said that it is building a “very robust product range which will cater to all the segments of the market”. With these new models, Asus India is already catering to around 97 per cent of the demand in the commercial PC market, he said. The company is also focussing on creating a better value proposition for customers. “Every single product of ours in a single price range is actually better than our competition,” he claimed.
“There are a number of new product ranges, services and solutions we have built for the market and to support these, and to cater to the different channel needs of the enterprise business, we have developed a completely new structure within the organisation headed by me - it will be a completely new vertical catering to the enterprise business,” Sharma explained.
He described India as a “super critical” market for Asus, pointing out how it has a market share of more than 16 per cent in the overall consumer PC business in the country.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, there has been an increasing shift towards laptops from desktops, with the share of laptops growing from more than 50 per cent to over 75 per cent, Sharma said. “Globally, the demand for PCs has grown. And with that kind of growth in demand, it has impacted the overall supply chain. At Asus, we are quite well planned for a major growth in India, so we have been able to keep our supply up and meet the demand largely which exists in the market.”
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
Online education during the pandemic blacks out marginalised students in Odisha’s rural districts
The pandemic has made traditional performers and artisans take to digital platforms
Save a few, most stocks in the Nifty Mid-cap 100 and Nifty Small-cap 100 indices have gained since March
STRAPCollection activity continues to face challenges amid risk of rise in infection among field officers, and ...
Volumes are recovering well and there is good scope for growth in the coming years
₹1048 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1035102010631075 Fresh short positions can be initiated with a tight ...
The Indian Premier League opens in the UAE tomorrow amidst a pandemic that has altered the essence of the ...
Author and three-time Member of Parliament on his new book Tharoorosaurus, and how words delight as well as ...
Languages don’t have to be mutually exclusive; they can bleed into each other, or flow steadily alongside, ...
The grandest room of the Rashtrapati Bhavan was designed only for royal gatherings, but ended up opening its ...
We the consumers, on a corona pause, have a role to play in rebooting the Indian economy
Brands will do well to take the digital advertising route
Fast food giant McDonald’s is trying hard to bounce back with a strong marketing menu. McDonald’s India West ...
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...