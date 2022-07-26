ASUS launches all-new ROG Zephyrus and Flow series in India

ASUS backed Republic of Gamers (ROG) announced two latest line-up for Zephyrus and Flow series in India. The newly launched laptop models by ASUS ROG are Zephyrus Duo 16, Zephyrus G14, and Flow X16. The company claims that the latest introduced series have been ‘packed with power’ and ‘upgraded performance’.

Feature, Prices and Availability

The new laptops feature AMD Ryzen 6000 series mobile processors and a MUX Switch to deliver powerful gaming performance. The laptops are an addition to ASUS’ extensive gaming portfolio, designed to uplift the competitive edge of the gamers with the latest technology. Other upgrades to the latest edition launch are 90Whr battery, a 360-degree hinge, Nebula HDR Display powered by AmLED. Following the ‘Compact is the new Impact’ campaign, the latest gaming line-up offers enhanced gaming experience.

“Built on the 6nm manufacturing node, these laptops powered by the Ryzen 6000 Series processors and integrated AMD Graphics, will provide stunning visuals, superior performance, and higher framerates.”, said Vinay Sinha, Managing Director of Sales at AMD India.

The product pricing for Zephyrus Duo 16 starts from ₹2,49,990 and Zephyrus G14 from ₹1,46,990 will go on sale on Amazon, Flipkart and offline.

ROG Zephyrus G14

Other side, the ROG Flow X16 starts from ₹1,71,990 and will be available online and offline.

ROG Flow X16

ASUS ROG also introduced the #BeYouWithROG campaign, that encourages users to explore their creative side. The brand's objective with this campaign is to advocate the importance of embracing one’s true self and individuality.