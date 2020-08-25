Cognizant to acquire Tin Roof Soft

To expand digital engineering services, Cognizant Technology Solutions will acquire Tin Roof Software for an undisclosed sum.

Tin Roof Software, a privately-held custom software and digital product development services company headquartered in the US, specialises in innovative digital products that allow companies to improve customer experiences and increase revenue.

Tin Roof’s experts will join Cognizant Softvision. In 2018, Cognizant acquired Austin, Texas-based Softvision, which develops custom digital products using collaborative engineering methods. Cognizant Softvision has a significant global presence, with studios in Argentina, Australia, Canada, India, Mexico, Romania and the US, said a press release from Cognizant.