Despite supply challenges, India’s PC market continues its growth momentum

IFSC: Aircraft leasing gets a big boost
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
The Indian traditional PC market (including desktops, notebooks, and workstations) continued its growth momentum despite ongoing supply and logistical challenges. The traditional PC shipments witnessed a 30 per cent year-over-year (YoY) growth in the July-September quarter, marking India’s fifth consecutive quarter of growth, according to new data from the International Data Corporation’s (IDC) Worldwide Quarterly Personal Computing Device Tracker.
A total of 4.5 million PCs were shipped during the quarter, making it India’s biggest-ever single quarter. To put this in perspective, it is bigger than the total yearly consumer shipments in 2019, a year before the pandemic hit us. As a result, many brands also reported their biggest quarter of PC shipments.
Commenting on the outlook for upcoming quarters, Jaipal Singh , Research Manager, Client Devices, IDC India, said, “After five straight quarters of annual growth, the consumer market is hinting demand softening as schools and colleges resume their physical classes. Brands have prioritized margins in last few quarters, however, to boost the penetration further, brands need to initiate new programs around affordability, awareness, and education to utilize the stimulus that pandemic has given to digital learning to plan their long-term growth.”
Singh further added, “Demand from enterprises and SMBs still look favorable to support the PC vendors in 2022 as key verticals continue to provide fresh orders. Additionally, vendors will target to materialize the long-pending education deals with improving supply situation in the country.”
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
Airports are also keeping pace to ensure safe, touchless and seamless journeys
Two Indian winners of the Earthshot Prize make their mark at COP26
Though the Glasgow negotiations had profound shortcomings, it united the world to urgently address the ...
This Children’s Day, help your child take that first step towards financial awareness. Here are some ways to ...
A strong follow-through rise above the near-term resistances is needed to negate a fall-back
Asymmetric payoff for these contracts strengthen their use case
Equity market strategist Sven Henrich speaks to BusinessLine on the likely fallout of global central banks’ ...
In Baker’s Dozen, Arun Hariharan tells understated little tales that have chilling endings
McCall Smith is a master storyteller and employs his gentle, unfussy writing style to weave another feel-good ...
Chef-entrepreneur Anahita Dhondy’s memoir-cum-cookbook, The Parsi Kitchen, is a flavoursome and satiating read
The author says the wisdom used in business can be applied to ensure a high quality of life
Veteran adman Sandeep Goyal, Chairman of Mogae Media, on his plans for his new acquisitions - Rediffusion and ...
How Smytten is disrupting the sampling space by moving it online
Mainstream advertising has to evolve a lot to speak to the new Indian woman
Textile brand Siyaram launches a range of Bamboo fabrics
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...