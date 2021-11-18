Computers & Laptops

Despite supply challenges, India’s PC market continues its growth momentum

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on November 18, 2021

In the July-September quarter, 4.5 million PCs were shipped, up 30 per cent year-over-year.

The Indian traditional PC market (including desktops, notebooks, and workstations) continued its growth momentum despite ongoing supply and logistical challenges. The traditional PC shipments witnessed a 30 per cent year-over-year (YoY) growth in the July-September quarter, marking India’s fifth consecutive quarter of growth, according to new data from the International Data Corporation’s (IDC) Worldwide Quarterly Personal Computing Device Tracker.

A total of 4.5 million PCs were shipped during the quarter, making it India’s biggest-ever single quarter. To put this in perspective, it is bigger than the total yearly consumer shipments in 2019, a year before the pandemic hit us. As a result, many brands also reported their biggest quarter of PC shipments.

Commenting on the outlook for upcoming quarters, Jaipal Singh , Research Manager, Client Devices, IDC India, said, “After five straight quarters of annual growth, the consumer market is hinting demand softening as schools and colleges resume their physical classes. Brands have prioritized margins in last few quarters, however, to boost the penetration further, brands need to initiate new programs around affordability, awareness, and education to utilize the stimulus that pandemic has given to digital learning to plan their long-term growth.”

Singh further added, “Demand from enterprises and SMBs still look favorable to support the PC vendors in 2022 as key verticals continue to provide fresh orders. Additionally, vendors will target to materialize the long-pending education deals with improving supply situation in the country.”

Published on November 18, 2021

