Google relaunches offline support for Google Calendar on desktops

Google will now let users enable offline support for Google Calendar on the web from their computer.
“You can now enable offline support for Google Calendar on Google Chrome from your computer,” Google explained in a blog post.
“When enabled, you can view your calendar and events from four weeks prior or any time in the future by week, day, or month. This is particularly useful when you’re offline or have unreliable internet access,” it added.
The offline feature for Google Calendar was rolled back in 2018 when Google released a new UI for the Calendar app.
Users can turn on the feature from the Settings option on Google Calendar. From there, they can turn on the offline Calendar option available under the Offline option in General. They will then need to reload Calendar.
For Admins, this feature will be On by default. They can disable this feature for their organisation, in the Admin console. Admins can “go to Workspace > Calendar > Settings for Calendar > Advanced Settings > Calendar web offline and uncheck “Allow using Calendar on the web when offline,” to disable the feature, Google explained.
Some features will not be available when a user uses Calendar in offline mode. Users cannot create or edit events, email guests or access tasks or reminders while offline, according to a Google support page.
