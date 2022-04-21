HP announces the launch of new Pavilion laptops in India

HP has announced the launch of its Pavilion laptops in India. The all-new Pavilion series includes HP Pavilion 15, HP Pavilion 14, and HP Pavilion x360.

The devices are designed with an all-metal laptop containing ocean-bound plastics and recycled aluminum, HP said.

“Additionally, the Pavilion series aims to eliminate over 10,000 kg of plastic bubble wrap with its new Green Box Initiative,” it said.

HP Pavilion 15

The new HP Pavilion 15 is equipped with an EyeSafe certified display. It offers an 85 per cent screen-to-body ratio (STBR), 100 per cent sRBG Panels, and TNR capability.

“The new technology, which is embedded into the display, keeps users’ eyes comfortable by displaying an always-on blue light filter. It is integrated directly into the display, eliminating the need to modify settings or worry about a compromised colour experience,” HP said.

The device is powered by the latest Intel 12th Gen and AMD 5000 series processors.

Additionally, the device supports Microsoft High Dynamic Range (HDR) streaming and come pre-installed with High Efficiency Video Coding (HEVC) on FHD panel. Bang & Olufsen provides the audio system’s power.

It is a device with up to over 8.75.Hours (HD) of battery life and supports HP Fast charge.

The device weighs 1.75 kg. It comes with a full-size, backlit keyboard with numeric keypad

The device will come in Warm Gold, Natural Silver, and Fog Blue colours.

The Eyesafe Pavilion range starts at a price of ₹59,999

The other products in the Pavilion line-up include the HP Pavilion 14-inch AMD with price starting at ₹55,999, the HP Pavilion 15-inch AMD starting at ₹59,999, the HP Pavilion 14-inch x360 starting at ₹55,999, HP Pavilion 14-inch Intel starting at ₹60,999 and the HP Pavilion 15-inch Intel starting ₹65,999.