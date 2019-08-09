HP launches new Chromebook PC in India

PC-maker HP on Friday launched its new Chromebook x360 device in India. The new Chromebook is a convertible PC that runs on Google’s Chrome OS and lets users access the Android app ecosystem. Priced at ₹44,990, the convertible design of the Chromebook x360 enables it to be used in a variety of ways and modes, including the tablet mode, HP said.

Those who are used to the Android interface on mobile phones will find taking their work and leisure activities to the Chromebook easy, HP officials said. “Ninety per cent of the smartphone ecosystem is with Android. That makes it intuitively very easy to start using the Chrome ecosystem,” Anurag Arora, Category Head, Consumer Personal Systems, HP India, told BusinessLine.

HP had introduced a Chromebook in India five years ago, but the new product comes with updates, the biggest of which is that it can work offline, according to HP. “In five years, technology has leapfrogged,” Arora said, adding that the easy availability of data and expansion of the app ecosystem were the major changes. “We are looking at people who are very familiar with the Android form factor and Android user interface. On the phone, it is easy to consume content. But it is always very difficult if you start working,” Arora said.

The Chromebook is available across online and offline retail channels.