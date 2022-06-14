HP launches new generation of AI-powered Spectre laptops in India

Hewlett-Packard on Tuesday launched a new generation of its AI-powered Spectre laptops - Spectre 13.5 x360 and Spectre 16 in India.

The devices, “premium in style,” offer 3:2 Windows convertible with a 91 per cent screen-to-body ratio and adaptive intelligence.

The HP Spectre x360 16-inch laptop is engineered on the Intel Evo platform and is powered by the latest 12th Gen Intel Core processors and up to Intel Arc graphics. The HP Spectre x360 13.5-inch laptop is powered by 12th Gen Intel Core processor with Intel Evo platform.

The laptops come with 4K OLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate. With the touch display, users can leverage multi-gestures like pinch-to-zoom, double tap, and press and hold.

Users can choose from a 3:2 aspect ratio device for web browsing and productivity tasks; and a 16:10 for video and audio editing.

The HP Spectre x360 portfolio comes with AI-powered intelligent features such as Auto-frame, Noise reduction, dynamic voice leveling, health and well-being features, AI-based privacy alert and sound enhancement.

The devices come with up to 16 hours of battery with fast charge of 50 per cent in 30 minutes, HP has said. The Power Saver mode of the device can extend the battery life whenever there is a concern about charging accessibility.

They also have in-bag detection leveraging Intel Dynamic Tuning Technology to adjust the PC’s power to avoid overheating or battery drain when put in a bag. The Adaptive Battery Optimizer will monitor battery temperature, battery-charging status, and usage time to preserve battery health while Smart Sense will optimise a device’s performance, temperature, and more based on the application being used.

For connectivity, the devices will have Intel Wi-Fi 6e and Thunderbolt 4 port. The devices have a Network Booster for network bandwidth optimisation to reduce screen freezes and dropped calls.

On audio and video experiences, the laptops come with the HP Auto Frame and HP Dynamic Voice Levelling. The laptops also come with bi-directional AI noise reduction, directional beamforming mics, and quad speakers.

Pricing and availability

The portfolio will be available in colour combinations such as ‘Nightfall Black’ with pale brass accents and ‘Nocturne Blue’ with celestial blue accents.

The HP Spectre 13.5 x360 ef-0053tu with Intel Evo Core i7 will be available for ₹1,29,999 or can be split into 18-month no-cost EMI. Two years of additional onsite warranty worth ₹14999 will be free with new Spectre devices The HP Spectre 16 x360 f-1003tu with Intel Evo Core i7 will be available at ₹1,39,999 or can be split into 18 month no cost EMI.