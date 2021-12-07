HP launches OMEN 16 gaming laptop in India

The Shah of Mahindra
HP has launched its HP OMEN 16 gaming laptop in India.
The device is a new addition to its gaming PC portfolio in India.
The new gaming notebook caters to casual and seasoned gamers featuring a 16.1-inch screen with a 16:9 aspect ratio.
It features an up to QHD 165Hz IPS panel with a 3ms response time and 100 per cent sRGB.
The laptop is equipped with the Nextgen 11th Gen Intel Core Processor & NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series GPU. It comes with up to an NVIDIA GeForce® RTX 3070 Laptop GPU 8 GB. It is powered by up to Intel Core i7-11800H3 series processors.
It is equipped with the OMEN Dynamic Power technology, which in cooperation with the IR thermopile sensor, can precisely identify real-time CPU and GPU capacity and dynamically allocate power between the CPU and GPU, thereby providing additional headroom and optimising in-game FPS based on the current game scenery, HP said.
The device includes up to 1x PCIe Gen4 SSD storage.
"In line with HP's continuous commitment to sustainability, parts of the new OMEN devices are built from post-consumer recycled ocean-bound plastic including a recycled aluminum stamped cover," it said.
The HP OMEN 16 laptops are available at a starting price of ₹139,999 at HP world stores, HP online store & other leading large format retail & online stores.
