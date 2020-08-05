HP starts making desktops, workstations at Flex’s unit near Chennai

HP has begun PC manufacturing at Flex’s facility in Sriperumbudur near Chennai. This expansion is a part of HP’s long-term commitment to the Indian market and its efforts to serve its partners and customers better.

The plant will manufacture desktops and workstations that enable HP to meet current and future customer needs, while driving greater operational efficiency. Its location provides it access to a nearby port and HP’s spareparts facility in Bengaluru. This, in turn, enables the company to procure materials from other parts of India and from Asia more quickly and efficiently, said a press release.

“HP, a long-standing partner in India’s digital transformation journey, is committed to providing technology that can enable people and businesses of India to achieve their true potential.” said Ketan Patel, Managing Director, HP India Market. “With the inauguration of this new facility, we aim to strengthen our commitment to India and support the growth of the local manufacturing ecosystem”, he added.

“We are delighted to partner with HP to manufacture desktops and workstations in India and are committed to helping HP meet the current and future needs of its customers. We look forward to bringing our advanced manufacturing capabilities along with our supply chain expertise to this engagement,” said Richard Hopkins, Senior Vice President, India Operations at Flex.