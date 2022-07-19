Infinix INBook X1 Neo laptop launched in India

Infinix INBook X1 Neo laptop has been launched in India and is expected to go on sale from July 21, 2022, on Flipkart. The laptop is priced at ₹24,990. According to reports, the company earlier launched its Infinix INBook X1 Slim series of notebooks in June.

Specifications

The Infinix INBook X1 Neo laptop is powered by an Intel Celeron Quad Core N5100 processor and has 8GB RAM coupled with 256GB storage. It comes in two colour variants:-Cosmic Blue and Starfall Grey. The device is packed with an HD webcam for video calls and meetings, paired with two-layer stereo speakers with advanced DTS sound technology. It has a 50Wh battery that supports 45W Type-C fast charging functionality.

The laptop has a 14-inch full HD+ IPS display with 300 NITS peak brightness and 100 per cent standard RGB colour reproduction. Connectivity options supported by Infinix INBook X1 Neo laptop include USB 3.0 ports, two USB Type-C ports for data transfer and one for full function, an HDMI 1.4 port, an SD card reader, and a 3.5 mm headset and microphone combo jack. It has additional features, including the Ice Storm 1.0 Cooling System that keeps the temperature low even when users indulge in prolonged hours of usage.