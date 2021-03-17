Intel announces 11th Gen Intel Core S-series desktop processors

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Intel has officially announced the launch of 11th Gen Intel Core S-series desktop processors worldwide.
Code-named Rocket Lake-S, the new lineup is based on Intel’s 14nm process node technology.
The processors are based on a different architecture compared to TigerLake.They are engineered on the new Cypress Cove architecture
The 11th Gen Core S-series desktop processors include Core i5, i7 and i9 processors.
The lineup is led by the 11th Gen Intel Core i9-11900K. Though it offers eight cores and 16 threads, a step-down from the previous generation which had 10 cores and 20 threads, it can clock the 5.3 gigahertz speed. It also offers 16 megabytes of Intel Smart Cache.
The i7 chips will also have eight cored and 16 threads while the core i5 chips will have six cores and 12 threads.
The processors all support DDR4-3200 RAM natively and will offer 20 PCIe 4.0.
Intel further said that the new lineup offers up to 19 per cent gen-over-gen IPC performance improvement and up to 50 per cent better-integrated graphics performance with Intel UHD graphics featuring Intel Xe graphics architecture.
The 11th Gen Intel Core desktop processors also introduce new overclocking tools and features.
The new generation of processors include “real-time memory overclocking which enables changes to DDR4 frequency in real-time, extending memory overclocking support for H570 and B560 chipsets allowing users to experience overclocking, Advanced Vector Extensions (AVX) 2 and AVX-512 voltage guard band override, and an all new integrated memory controller with wider timings and Gear 2 support (in addition to Gear 1 support),” it said.
Other features of the S-series include support for Intel Quick Sync Video, 10bit AV1/12bit high-efficiency video coding decode and end-to-end compression, integrated HDMI 2.0, HBR3 and Intel Wi-Fi 6E support.
The processors will debut on March 30, 2021.
