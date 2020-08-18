Lenovo launches three new gaming laptops in India

Lenovo on Tuesday launched three new gaming laptops in India.

The technology giant on Tuesday announced the launch of its new range of Legion laptops- the Legion 7i, Legion 5Pi, and Legion 5i in India.

Lenovo Legion 7i

The Lenovo Legion 7i is a 2.2kg laptop. It comes with a full HD colour-accurate IPS display, with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 and a 144 Hz refresh rate.

It is equipped with 100 per cent Adobe sRGB colour gamut and Dolby Vision with 500 nits of panel brightness.

The laptop has four-sided narrow bezels with an 85.6 per cent screen-to-body ratio. It has the Lenovo’s TrueStrike keyboard with ‘soft-landing’ switches and 1.3mm key travel.

The laptop is powered by the 10th Gen Intel Core i9 H-Series mobile processor, and up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER™ GPU.

The device is equipped with an intelligent cooling system called the ColdFront 2.0 to avoid over-heating.

It provides 8 hours of battery life with 80WHr battery, Lenovo said. It also comes with Rapid Charge Pro capabilities, along with the laptop’s slim power adapter that can charge the battery to up to 50 per cent in 30 minutes, it said.

Lenovo Legion 5Pi and Legion 5i

The Legion 5Pi and 5i retain most of the features and smart attributes of the flagship Legion 7i.

Both the devices are powered by the latest 10th Gen Intel Core i7-10750H processor.

The Legion 5Pi has a Full HD IPS display with up to 144Hz refresh rates. It also comes with the TrueStrike keyboard with four-zone RGB customization. It is equipped with the ColdFront 2.0 technology to prevent heating.

The laptop supports up to NVIDIA’s latest RTX 2060 GDDR6.

The Legion 5i has an IPS 1080p display with 120Hz refresh rate. Similar to the other Legion laptops, it also comes with the TrueStrike keyboard and ColdFront 2.0 thermal solutions. It supports up to NVIDIA GTX 1650ti GDDR6 graphics.

The Legion 7i, Legion 5Pi and Legion 5i are available in Slate Grey, Iron Grey and Phantom Black colour variants respectively.

The Legion 7i is priced at ₹1,99,990. The Legion 5Pi and Legion 5i are priced at ₹1,34,990 and ₹79,990 respectively.

Legion 7i and Legion 5i is now available on Lenovo.com and will be available across online and offline retail channels this week. Legion 5Pi will go on sale across all platforms later in August, Lenovo said.