Lenovo launches three new gaming laptops in India

Print your vegetarian squid
Michelin-starred chefs are using high-tech tools in the kitchen and rooting for green
Lenovo on Tuesday launched three new gaming laptops in India.
The technology giant on Tuesday announced the launch of its new range of Legion laptops- the Legion 7i, Legion 5Pi, and Legion 5i in India.
The Lenovo Legion 7i is a 2.2kg laptop. It comes with a full HD colour-accurate IPS display, with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 and a 144 Hz refresh rate.
It is equipped with 100 per cent Adobe sRGB colour gamut and Dolby Vision with 500 nits of panel brightness.
The laptop has four-sided narrow bezels with an 85.6 per cent screen-to-body ratio. It has the Lenovo’s TrueStrike keyboard with ‘soft-landing’ switches and 1.3mm key travel.
The laptop is powered by the 10th Gen Intel Core i9 H-Series mobile processor, and up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER™ GPU.
The device is equipped with an intelligent cooling system called the ColdFront 2.0 to avoid over-heating.
It provides 8 hours of battery life with 80WHr battery, Lenovo said. It also comes with Rapid Charge Pro capabilities, along with the laptop’s slim power adapter that can charge the battery to up to 50 per cent in 30 minutes, it said.
The Legion 5Pi and 5i retain most of the features and smart attributes of the flagship Legion 7i.
Both the devices are powered by the latest 10th Gen Intel Core i7-10750H processor.
The Legion 5Pi has a Full HD IPS display with up to 144Hz refresh rates. It also comes with the TrueStrike keyboard with four-zone RGB customization. It is equipped with the ColdFront 2.0 technology to prevent heating.
The laptop supports up to NVIDIA’s latest RTX 2060 GDDR6.
The Legion 5i has an IPS 1080p display with 120Hz refresh rate. Similar to the other Legion laptops, it also comes with the TrueStrike keyboard and ColdFront 2.0 thermal solutions. It supports up to NVIDIA GTX 1650ti GDDR6 graphics.
The Legion 7i, Legion 5Pi and Legion 5i are available in Slate Grey, Iron Grey and Phantom Black colour variants respectively.
The Legion 7i is priced at ₹1,99,990. The Legion 5Pi and Legion 5i are priced at ₹1,34,990 and ₹79,990 respectively.
Legion 7i and Legion 5i is now available on Lenovo.com and will be available across online and offline retail channels this week. Legion 5Pi will go on sale across all platforms later in August, Lenovo said.
Michelin-starred chefs are using high-tech tools in the kitchen and rooting for green
The entry-level Full HD video-camera targets dilettante videographers, students, teachers and vloggers
Ambika Sharma,Founder and MD, Pulp Strategy1. I start my day early and work out for an hour, five times a ...
The right policy push will help the country get back its competitive edge
Our investment policy has ensured a good quality portfolio, says CIO Manish Kumar
Weak government finances and private capex could pose downside risks to prices
October futures likely to consolidate between ₹50,000 and ₹53,000
Global demand won’t return to 2019 levels until at least 2022, forecast three agencies
What does it mean to be free? On Independence Day, BLink presents a special issue that explores the freedoms ...
On the 73rd anniversary of our independence, a quiz on freedom struggles from around the world.Break free1 On ...
The unfurling of the tricolour on August 15, 1947, heralded the beginning of a new India. Glimpses of ...
Even after seven decades of Independence, India’s policymakers are loath to adopt liberal economic principles ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
FMCG companies have innovated with products, pricing and supply chain to stay relevant
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...